Dear editor,

I wanted to share some important thoughts as a black Wausau-area resident.

I’m disappointed, but not surprised that no local businesses in Wausau ever post about Black History Month. This post gives plenty of time before the end of the month for local businesses to acknowledge it, and do better with their brands’ inclusivity.

I shouldn’t have to say it needs to be acknowledged. It should be common sense.

Respectfully,

Aaliyah Coppadge, Rib Mountain

