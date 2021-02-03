The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hey, there…I’m Bo! And I’m so pleased to meet you.

I’m a gentle giant who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County after my last home couldn’t give me what I need to live a happy, healthy life. At 7 years old all 136 pounds of me is more than ready to find my forever home!

I think that I could fit well in just about any home as long as you have lots of love to give, because I know I sure do. So, if you think that I could be the pup of your dreams (I mean, how could I not…just look at my hopeful face!) then you should ask to meet me pronto. We could have a great life together, you and me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

