  • Patrick J. Eppolite, 27, of Wausau. Feb. 1, 2021: Forgery, bail jumping, theft
  • Thomas A. Vogedes, 35, of Wausau. Jan. 29, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • James D. Whitley, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 1, 2021: Lewd and lascivious behavior, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Terry M. Dawson, 47, of Weston. Feb. 2, 2021: Bail jumping, OWI (third)
  • WANTED: Timothy J. Gascoigne, 25, of Wausau. Bench warrant issued Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting an officer
  • Terry Jackson, 65, of Wausau. Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device
  • Wanted: Peter J. Spencer, 35, of Antigo. Bench warrant issued Feb. 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Moises Amezcua-Cardenas, 20, of Weston. Feb. 3, 2021: Theft, money laundering
  • Michael W. Wienandt, 26, of Merrill. Feb. 3, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving or concealing stolen property
  • Kendale Sims, 30. Feb. 2, 2021: Second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
  • Jodie E. Lake, 51, of Mosinee. Feb. 4, 2021 Possession of burglarious tools, attempted theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • Erik D. Kero, 42. Feb. 2, 2021: Identity theft, fraud on an innkeeper, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Michael R. Boehm, 39, of Wausau. Feb. 1, 2021: Forgery
  • Edward W. Ellefson, 22, of Wausau. Feb. 2, 2021: Fleeing an officer
  • Mario Amezcua-Cardenas, 27, of Weston. Feb. 3, 2021: Theft, money laundering
  • Marra A. Lundeen, 31, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping, theft
  • Lance J. Meidl, 46, of Antigo. Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Chad A. Taylor, 40. Feb. 3, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Casey A. Warner, 35, of Wausau. Feb. 2, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs
  • Brian L. Jones, 34, of Moorehead, Minn. Feb. 3, 2021: Receiving stolen property between $500 and $5,000 or a firearm, attempted burglary, fraud, theft
  • Aaron G. Nielsen, 51, of Wausau. Feb. 4, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Aaron D. Templeton, 45, of La Crosse. Feb. 4, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics