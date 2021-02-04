Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.



Patrick J. Eppolite, 27, of Wausau. Feb. 1, 2021: Forgery, bail jumping, theft

Thomas A. Vogedes, 35, of Wausau. Jan. 29, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent

James D. Whitley, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 1, 2021: Lewd and lascivious behavior, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer

Terry M. Dawson, 47, of Weston. Feb. 2, 2021: Bail jumping, OWI (third)

WANTED: Timothy J. Gascoigne, 25, of Wausau. Bench warrant issued Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting an officer



Terry Jackson, 65, of Wausau. Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device

Wanted: Peter J. Spencer, 35, of Antigo. Bench warrant issued Feb. 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Moises Amezcua-Cardenas, 20, of Weston. Feb. 3, 2021: Theft, money laundering

Michael W. Wienandt, 26, of Merrill. Feb. 3, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving or concealing stolen property

Kendale Sims, 30. Feb. 2, 2021: Second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim

Jodie E. Lake, 51, of Mosinee. Feb. 4, 2021 Possession of burglarious tools, attempted theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping

Erik D. Kero, 42. Feb. 2, 2021: Identity theft, fraud on an innkeeper, resisting or obstructing an officer

Michael R. Boehm, 39, of Wausau. Feb. 1, 2021: Forgery

Edward W. Ellefson, 22, of Wausau. Feb. 2, 2021: Fleeing an officer

Mario Amezcua-Cardenas, 27, of Weston. Feb. 3, 2021: Theft, money laundering



Marra A. Lundeen, 31, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping, theft

Lance J. Meidl, 46, of Antigo. Feb. 3, 2021: Bail jumping

Chad A. Taylor, 40. Feb. 3, 2021: Theft, bail jumping

Casey A. Warner, 35, of Wausau. Feb. 2, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs

Brian L. Jones, 34, of Moorehead, Minn. Feb. 3, 2021: Receiving stolen property between $500 and $5,000 or a firearm, attempted burglary, fraud, theft

Aaron G. Nielsen, 51, of Wausau. Feb. 4, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer

Aaron D. Templeton, 45, of La Crosse. Feb. 4, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics

