By Shereen Siewert

A sheet of ice is covering many roads and highways in the greater Wausau area, and authorities say travel is not advised.

Multiple crashes have already been reported in the area and officials are cautioning that travel is extremely hazardous.

Freezing rain will turn to heavy snow on Thursday with up to 8 inches on the way. A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.

Check back for updated weather conditions as the system moves through the area.

