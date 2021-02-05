Melvin Sandquist

On January 31, 2021, “Mel” Sandquist passed away at his assisted living home in Wausau. Just last month he celebrated his 100th birthday receiving more than 100 cards from family and friends from across the country.

Mel was born on December 11, 1920 in Wausau to Matthew and Helen (Hanson) Sandquist. He was raised in the Echo Corners area of the town of Easton on a small family farm. Their family home was a log cabin and at 14, Mel helped to dig out the basement for their new home with the help of a plow and horse. As a young boy he attended the local school until high school, when Mel and his older sister stayed with family in Wausau to attend high school. Later he attended University Extension.

World War II called upon everyone to give what they could. Because of an early farming accident, he was not able to serve in the army, so he went to Manitowoc to be trained as a welder where he worked on Navy ships and submarines. It was there that he got his pilot’s license and bought a Navy Timm N2T Trainer aircraft. He loved to fly, and he loved to tell his grandchildren stories of his adventures.

After the war ended, in 1948 he married DeLoris Spanbauer from Aniwa, his high school sweetheart, and they made their home in Wausau. They had 4 children: Craig, Christine, Corey and Cathryn. They owned Wausau Monument Company from 1948 until the early 1980’s when they sold it. A few years later, feeling too young to retire permanently, they went to LaCrosse and bought another monument company they operated for 14 years. Mel and DeLoris returned to Wausau and Mel took interest in helping out at Pine Grove Cemetery, where he then served as president and director of Pine Grove board of directors for 25 years. It was important for him to see this public cemetery continue as tribute to those who had built his beloved community. He retired as president of the cemetery board at the age of 98.

Several areas of Mel’s life stand out; his family and friends from his early life who remained important throughout his life, DeLoris and the life they built together, his love of fishing, and the companionship of friends. He loved boating at their cottage in Minocqua where they spent nearly every weekend and many “happy hours” on the shores of Lake Minocqua with friends and family. During the winters, Mel and DeLoris would go to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where they built a home. Together they enjoyed spending time with his sister, Lovern, and her husband, Ray, and his cousin, Cliff Traeger, fishing and boating on the Gulf of Mexico.

Mel was predeceased by his wife, DeLoris, and his son, Craig. He leaves 3 loving children and their spouses, Christine (Jon) Sass, Corey (Susan) Sandquist, and Cathryn (Jerry) Yushta. In addition, 9 grandchildren, Candyce, Molly, Sarah, Melissa, Emma, Matthew, Olivia, Elizabeth, and Kaitlyn, and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mt. Terrace who provided Mel with love and support during these past 3 years. He enjoyed the personal relationships he developed with many of the staff. Thanks also to Dr. Kevin O’Connell, Mel’s primary care provider for many years.

Because of the pandemic, the family is having a private service. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams Street , Wausau, WI 54403., or Mt. Terrace 3312 Terrace Court, Wausau, WI 54401.

Jerry Evans

Jerry Evans, 84, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children.

Jerry was born in Waukesha on September 2, 1936 to the late Harry and “Millie” (Rogers) Evans. He grew up in the Town of Spirit and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1954. He honorably served his country until 1957. After the service, Jerry attended barber college in Green Bay, where he met Waynette “Winnie” Monfils. They married on August 3, 1963 and together, they started their life in Wausau. Jerry’s Deluxe Barber Shop was then opened where he proudly cut hair for 50 years. After retirement, Jerry cared for his wife and volunteered in the community. He was active at his church and enjoyed traveling- especially going on the bus tours. He was a social man who always had a smile and remembered everyone’s name. He especially loved walking and being in nature. He was just the kindest man who would do anything for anyone. Those who knew Jerry were blessed to have known such a kind soul.

Jerry is survived by his children Pete (Melanie) Evans, Mary (Gary, Jr.) Payson, Kathy (Wayne “Bugs”) Kroeplin, and Sara (Brad) Opper; twin brother and sister Bill (Tina) Evans and Betty Seidel; brother John (Roxy) Evans; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; beloved dog Suzy; and many nieces, nephews and great friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, “Winnie”.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 903 N 3rd Street, Wausau. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

A private funeral service will be held for immediate family only on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The service will be live streamed on the Brainard website listed below beginning at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family for a future memorial in Jerry’s name.

Live streaming can be watched and online condolences may be expressed at www.brainardfuneral.com

The family would like to thank the volunteers, aides and nurses of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the excellent care they showed to Jerry and his family.

Susan F. Anklam

Susan F. Anklam of Wausau was lovingly called home to God’s heavenly Kingdom and released of her earthly pain and struggles on February 1st, 2021.

Susan, age 72, was born September 22, 1948, in Wausau to the late Donald and Ruth (Breitenfeldt) Anklam. She grew up in Wausau and attended St. Mark’s Lutheran School and graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1966. After graduation from high school, Susan graduated from WauVo Tech with a degree in secretarial sciences. She started her legal secretarial career working for Norman Baguhn Law Office and later for Timken Law Office. While working as a secretary she also enjoyed tending bar at the Cloister and later The 19th Hole. She was so proud of her car – her fire-engine red ‘65 GTO.

Being a single mom brought challenges that she faced head-on while raising her son Timothy in a Christian themed home. Later in life, she found a loving friendship with Jim Ostrowski until his death in 2010. Susan absolutely adored her paternal grandparents and their history, thus collecting their old photos.

She is lovingly survived by her son Tim (Lissa), 4 wonderful grandchildren – Hannah, Garrett, Wyatt, and Gabriel; siblings Bruce (Linda), Nancy (Ron) Fenhaus, Clark (Kathy), Patti (Gary) Busche, Joyce (Peter) Reger, Kevin (Jenny), Vicki (Scott) Adams and Keith (Kris); sisters-in-law Dorie Anklam and Barb Reynolds, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents and special friend Jim Ostrowski, Susan was preceded in death by her two brothers Brian, and David; sister Janel; and nephew Bobbie Leigh.

Susan was blessed in life with a wonderful son, Tim, who unselfishly watched over his mother and her health issues. Her brothers and sisters wish to thank Tim for caring for and protecting our eldest sister. You’ve done a wonderful job!!

Susan and her mom were both struggling in their final days when our prayers were answered for their peace. Unbeknownst to each of them was that they would be lifted to heaven within three days of each other. God will be joining the two of them together in a shared committal service. Visitation will take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Tuesday, February 9th at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr. A private family service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM. Pastor Bruce Lamont will officiate. A private burial for Susan will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Livestreaming of the service will be available at www.helke.com. A recording of the service will be available within 24 hours from the time of the service.

Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran School, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI,

Rest in peace Susan – we will meet again in Heaven!

David M. King

David M. King, infant son of Patrick and Katherine (Sommers) King of Edgar, was born to life and entered into eternal life on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He is survived by his parents; his sister, Taylor; paternal grandparents, Mike and Linda King, Edgar; maternal grandparents, Steve and Peg Sommers, Afton, MN; maternal great-grandmother, Katie Olson, Cottage Grove, MN; and is further survived by other relatives.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Troy W. Bartholomew

Troy Wayne Bartholomew, 51

Former resident born May 17th 1969 and graduate of Rhinelander WI. Troy died on January 30th 2021 in Wausau WI. He moved to Wausau from Fond Du Lac to spend his remaining days with his beloved son James Bartholomew.

Troy is survived by his father Bruce, two brothers Tad and Bart Bartholomew, two sisters Jill Gibson and half sister Bendi Egan and son James Bartholomew.

He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Bartholomew.

At Troy’s request no service will be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family.

Edwin W. Johnson

Edwin W. Johnson, 88, passed away on January 29th, 2021 at King Veteran’s Home. Edwin was born February 12th, 1932, the son of George and Mabel Johnson in Ogema WI. He grew up in Ogema, he started driving log trucks and learning skills that would become his life’s occupation of a Mechanic.

During this time, he met his wife-to-be, Kathleen Turgeon, of Tomahawk. They became engaged before Ed was drafted. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from Dec. 1952 until Sept. 1954. Serving in the Korean War. Upon return, he and Kay got married and moved to Merrill, which became their home. Ed worked for Lindquist’s Garage before he started his own business, Ed’s Shell Service downtown Merrill. Eventually his son, Robert Johnson would join Ed as a mechanic, and they would rename the business to Johnson Sales and Service.

Ed was a hard worker but took time to enjoy family as well. He enjoyed his place up North, where he spent time fishing and playing accordion with his Dad. His love of fishing up North was passed on to his Grandchildren. Ed also took great pride in having a clean shop and manicured lawn.

Later in life, Ed and his wife moved to King Veteran’s Home, where they enjoyed many wonderful activities. Fishing trips, boat rides, ice cream socials, car shows and live music in the park of king’s beautiful campus, are just a few things that kept him busy and happy.

Ed is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Turgeon), daughters Barbara (Mike) Ziemke and Mary (Chris) Frisch. Grandchildren Mitchell (Emily) Ziemke, Colton and Lacey Frisch, Lindsey Johnson. Great Grandchildren David Ziemke additional step-grandchildren Michelle Brown & Mindy Meehean. Ed is also survived by his two sisters, Geraldine Ulrich, Marilyn Meyer and a brother Emil Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his son, Robert Johnson, mother and father Mabel and George Johnson, and a brother Alan Johnson. Private family services will be held at Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10 a.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time.

