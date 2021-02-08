By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead and three people are injured following an early morning shooting in Plover, while police are asking the public to stay away from what they describe as an ongoing situation.

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Monday at the Plover Meadows Mobile Home Park in Plover. Crews arrived to discover one man dead at the scene and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Point Plover Metro Wire reports. Two other people were injured, but the severity of their injuries has not yet been specified.

Several investigating agencies are at the scene but police say the public is not in any current danger.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

