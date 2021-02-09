WAUSAU, WI – The Grand Theater announced a new series of interactive virtual performances, Hadley Family Trust Presents the Streaming For All Series, which kicks off on Friday, February 19.

The Grand and the Hadley Family Trust believe that the performing arts play an important role in creating vibrant communities where people live, work, and play and have underwritten costs to present this series at no cost to audience members.

The series kicks off on Friday, February 19th with an exclusive performance and live Q&A with The Barricade Boys. Direct from London’s West End and Broadway, The Barricade Boys will be performing right in your living room! Featuring fabulous harmonies, incredible vocals, dashing good looks and stacks of charm, The Barricade Boys showcase the UK’s finest male voices from the world’s longest running musical – Les Misérables. The Barricade Boys not only perform the world’s greatest show tunes, but they also celebrate music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry, from powerful ballads and beautiful operatic arias to some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

The series will continue on Friday, March 12 with J. Robert Spencer’s 7,000 Miles to Broadway. Tony Award nominee, original Jersey Boys star, and Midtown Men member J. Robert Spencer takes you on a musical journey across genres and decades. Audiences will be transported back in time on a road trip in the family wood-paneled yellow station wagon where J. Robert grew up singing classic country, rock and Broadway hits along to the car radio and 8-tracks. This is the music that helped pave his way to starring in some of the biggest hits on Broadway – originating the role of Nick Massi in the Tony and Grammy Award winning show Jersey Boys, and earning his nomination for Best Leading Actor of a Musical in the Pulitzer winning Next to Normal. From Willie Nelson’s country twang to the smooth crooning sounds of Frank Sinatra and the pop favorites of Franki Valli, “7,000 Miles to Broadway” is chock full of radio and Broadway hits!

“We’re excited to share these interactive performances from world-famous artists through the Streaming For All Series,” said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand. “We are thankful for the Hadley Family Trust’s support to help make these amazing performances possible and accessible to members of our community.”

Thanks to the support of the Hadley Family Trust, these events will be free to access, but individuals must register for each event in advance. Sign up to see these performances and more at www.grandtheater.org or by calling The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988. To stay up-to-date on The Grand’s Streaming For All offerings, visit https://www.grandtheater.org/tickets/streamingforall/.

