By Darren Siewert

SentryWorld will host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Wednesday.

The U.S. Senior Open is one of the five major championships in senior golf, introduced 41 years ago in 1980 and is administered by the USGA. This will be the third USGA championship hosted by SentryWorld and will be held June 29 – July 2, 2023.

“The USGA is pleased to return to SentryWorld and the state of Wisconsin to conduct the most prestigious championship in senior golf,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “We know that the region and community will enthusiastically support the U.S. Senior Open and that SentryWorld will provide a complete test for an international field competing for the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy.”

SentryWorld, a public, parkland course in central Wisconsin, was developed by Sentry Insurance in 1982 as part of a sports complex that includes indoor tennis courts, banquet space and restaurants. At the heart of the 200-acre property lies the championship layout, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

In 2013, Jones oversaw a major renovation that was led by architects Bruce Charlton and Jay Blasi.

SentryWorld hosted its first USGA championship in 1986 when Cindy Schreyer defeated 13-year-old Vicki Goetze, 3 and 2, in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links final. Goetze eventually captured two U.S. Women’s Amateur titles (1989, 1992), while Schreyer would go on to win on the LPGA Tour.

The USGA returned to SentryWorld in 2019 with the playing of the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship. Lei Ye made a 3-foot par putt on the 36th hole to defeat Jillian Bourdage, 1 up, in a thrilling final. Ye, who is currently a sophomore at Stanford University, became the second player from the People’s Republic of China to win a USGA title. Her victory earned her a full exemption into the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club.

“In hosting the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2019, we set out to earn the right to land other major golf championships and we’re thrilled that we could do just that,” said Mike James, general manager of SentryWorld and vice president of Sentry Services. “The U.S. Senior Open is undoubtedly among the most prestigious golf events in the world. With the help of state and local leaders and business and community partners, SentryWorld will provide a world-class experience and environment for players, officials and fans alike.”

“Golf is part of our DNA,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president and CEO. “The camaraderie of play helps create the perfect environment for developing and building great relationships with our customers, business partners and the community. It’s why we built SentryWorld.

“When the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship is played here, we’ll again get to show the world what our beautiful course and community have to offer. We look forward to working with the USGA team over the next two years as we prepare to host what will surely be a memorable championship.”

