Dennis L. Seehafer

Dennis L. Seehafer, age 66, of Marathon died unexpectedly of natrual causes on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at home.

Dennis was born on January 28, 1955 in Wausau to Marvin and Norma (Foster) Seehafer. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1973. He went on to work for Motion Industries for 38 years. Dennis was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He had a passion for the outdoors and could often be found trap shooting, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at his parent’s cottage with family and friends. Most important to Dennis was his family, especially his niece and nephews. Dennis was an outgoing man who will be remembered for his generosity and his contagious laugh.

Dennis is survived by his parents Marvin and Norma Seehafer of Rothschild; siblings Sue (Ralph) Brzezinski of Saxon, WI and Mike (Dawn) Seehafer of Kronenwetter; niece and nephews Joshua (Sarah Blaker) Brzezinski, Adam (Emily) Seehafer, Matthew (Emily) Seehafer and Jessica (Fiancé Evan Call) Seehafer; and great nieces and nephews Elissa and Hunter Brzezinski, Carson Seehafer, Rose Call and baby Seehafer due in July.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Jo Ann E. Lange

Jo Ann Elizabeth Lange, age 85, Wausau, passed away on February 8, 2021, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

Jo Ann was born December 1, 1935, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the late Henry J. and Helen (Zielesch) Litzer. A graduate from Wausau Senior High School in 1953 she then married Arnold G. Lange on June 30, 1956, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. After dedicating time to raising her four children, Jo Ann started her working career in banking and later was the Program Coordinator for Wausau Family Practice Residency, retiring in 1998.

A devoted Lutheran, Jo Ann was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELCA). In her retirement, both Jo Ann and Arnie were volunteers for Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Marathon County Faith in Action. They were avid travelers together visiting 48 of the 50 states in their RV as well as venturing overseas on a three week Scandinavian tour and several Caribbean cruises as well as Hawaii. Jo Ann believed in angels and was a collector of angels. Additionally, she enjoyed knitting, reading, but most of all spending time with her family.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 64 years, Arnie, of Wausau; her children, Jamie (Tom Campbell) Stearman, Springfield, MO, Jolene (Charles) Goralski, Weston, WI, Dr. Ross (Victoria) Lange, Wausau, WI, and Jennifer (Clay Vajgrt) Lange. She is further survived by grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, and Jaron Goralski, Marissa, Alexander, Rachael, and Nicholas Lange, and Chloe’ Vajgrt; and great-grandchildren, Marlowe and Juniper Goralski. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ahdene (Dean), Clayton (Jack), Lyle, and Pastor Daniel Litzer as well as other relatives.

Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements. All services will be held at our sister chapel, Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Pastor Jen Hoffman of St. Stephen Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to thank the angels of Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Rennes Health and Rehab Center and Interim Home Health Hospice Care.

Ronald J. Weiler

Ronald “Ron”J. Weiler, 74, Kronenwetter, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 10, 1946 in Medford, son of the late William and Edith (Draeger) Weiler.

Ronald farmed in the Town of Bern and Rietbrock and later worked for Wausau Windows and Wall Systems, Wausau, as a machine operator until retirement.

He served his country in the United States Navy for four years during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed horseshoes, baseball darts, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Jody Weiler, Athens, two sisters, Betty Jean (Dennis) Rasmussen, De Pere and Christine (Craig) Lang, Edgar, three brothers, Joseph (Karen) Weiler, Athens, Steve (Brenda) Weiler and Wayne (Cindy) Weiler, Stevens Point, two brothers-in-law, Dave Ellenbecker and Edward Hoffman and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Weiler and two sisters, Theresa Hoffman and Judy Ellenbecker.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as facemasks required by everyone who attends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gerald F. Hornick

Gerald “Jerry” Hornick, 79, Wausau, passed away Friday February 5, 2021 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born July 12, 1941 in Ironwood, MI, son of the late Frank and Mary (Probelski) Hornick. Jerry married Sandra Sharon on October 28, 1965, she preceded him in death on August 4, 2016.

Jerry graduated from Superior State College with a master’s degree in teaching. While he was in college he excelled in baseball, especially pitching and was invited to Slugger Camp for the Milwaukee Braves. Following college Jerry took his first teaching job in Racine and later moved to Wausau where he worked in the Wausau School Systems until his retirement.

Jerry grew up in Gile, WI and the Gile Flowage was an asset for him, being an avid musky fisherman, and even landing a 48-inch musky from the waters, and many more. Jerry was an avid bowler with two 300 games and a regular parish member at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Jerry and Sandy enjoyed spending time at their summer home in the Lake Tomahawk area.

Jerry will be fondly remembered in his younger years as an outgoing man and a fun-loving guy. He held a special place in heart to care for his son Shawn all his life.

Survivors include his son, Shawn Michael Hornick, Wausau; his sister Marcia (Rodney) Stanczak, Wausau; two nephews, Brett (Diane) Stanczak, Lake Geneva, and Jerry (Courtney) Hornick, Green Bay, many great-nieces and nephews. Jerry is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Susan (Vern) Menke, Wakefield, MI and Judith Sharon, Wakefield, MI, and a brother-in-law, Robert Sharon, Wakefield, MI. and special friends, Bill and Pam Friedlei for their friendship.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, C/O Shawn Hornick, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to thank Dr. Smith, the Palliative Care Nurses for handling the “Rodeo”, as well as the Hospice House Care Team who took special care of Jerry. Also, a special thank you goes out to the staff at Fulton Street Home for the unconditional care of Shawn during this difficult time for him. Lastly, a special thank you to Bill and Pam Friedlei, so their lifelong friendship to Jerry. God Bless you all.

Ronald M. Beckman

Ronald M. Beckman, 82, passed away peacefully at Primrose Memory Care in Weston surrounded by his loving family.

Born to Melvin and Mildred Beckman in Madison, WI, he graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee and went on to receive a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Industrial Education from the University of Wisconsin – Stout.

A teacher at North Central Technical Institute for thirty years, late in his career, he also developed curriculum for the school and state trade apprenticeship programs. Ron’s gift and great joy was teaching; he changed many lives and took pride in the growth and success of his students – often following up on them after graduation. Ron loved Wisconsin’s Northwoods, the outdoors, trains and model railroading. In his retired years, his work for the Marathon County Historical Society researching Wisconsin railroads became a part of an exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. He was secretary and president of the Wisconsin Valley Model Railroad Club, an adult leader in Wausau Area Boy Scouts and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for more than fifty years. Preceded in death by his parents and Joanne, his loving wife of 54 years, he is survived by his children Jon (Jennifer), Laura, Paul; four grandchildren Audrey, Connor, Chloe & Chase; and brother, Wayne (Carol) Beckman.

Memorial services will be delayed due to COVID until people can safely assemble.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

