Logan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Feb. 8, 2021: Criminal damage to property, battery, bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • WANTED: Aaron A. Mielke, 26, of Rothschild. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of burglarious tools, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Adam J. Lampkin, 32, of Schofield. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver-repeater
  • WANTED: Brandi M. Larson, 22, of Schofield. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver-repeater
  • Christopher D. Meindel, 44, of Bloomer. Feb. 8, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Christopher L. Swisse, 34, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct
  • Darrell D. Vaughn, 29, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • WANTED: Dontre Turcell Reynolds, 30, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 11, 2021: Receiving stolen property between $5,000 and $10,000 or a firearm; intentionally point a firearm at a person
  • WANTED: James W. Hesser, 32, of Wausau. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Bail jumping
  • WANTED: Jamie C. Hunt, 38, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 10, 2021: Intimidating a victim by use or attempt of force, battery-repeater
  • Jason Davidson, 46, of Wausau. Feb. 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Logan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Feb. 8, 2021: Criminal damage to property, battery, bail jumping
  • Leif L. Wright, 33, of Auburndale. Feb. 9, 2021: Intimidating a witness by threatening force, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Jordan J. Andraska, 32, of Hatley. Feb. 10, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime-repeater
  • Jesse R. Johnson, 30, of Pittsville. Feb. 9, 2021: OWI (3rd), ignition interlock device tampering, operating while revoked, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Noel G. Alvarez, 29, of Wausau. Feb. 5, 2021: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Natasha D. Curtin Weber, 24, of Stratford. Feb. 8, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Mistayia L. Brunette, 33, of Neenah. Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Michelle J. Loiselle, 32, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Matthew R. Newton, 26, of Antigo. Feb. 10, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime-repeater
  • Malcolm T. F. Vang, 20, of Weston. Feb. 10, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Rebecca L. Bates, 38, of Weston. Feb. 11, 2021: Interfere with custody-beyond visitation, disorderly conduct
  • Stephen M. Kramer, 26, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2021: Attempted theft of movable property, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • Tony C. Yang, 25, of Wausau. Feb. 8, 2021: 4th offense OWI, hit and run, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install
  • Tylor J. Becker, 21, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property
  • Zachery S. Martin, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2021: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device