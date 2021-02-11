Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

WANTED: Aaron A. Mielke, 26, of Rothschild. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of burglarious tools, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: Adam J. Lampkin, 32, of Schofield. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver-repeater

WANTED: Brandi M. Larson, 22, of Schofield. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver-repeater

Christopher D. Meindel, 44, of Bloomer. Feb. 8, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, resisting or obstructing an officer

Christopher L. Swisse, 34, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct

Darrell D. Vaughn, 29, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

WANTED: Dontre Turcell Reynolds, 30, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 11, 2021: Receiving stolen property between $5,000 and $10,000 or a firearm; intentionally point a firearm at a person

WANTED: James W. Hesser, 32, of Wausau. Warrant issued Feb. 9, 2021: Bail jumping

WANTED: Jamie C. Hunt, 38, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 10, 2021: Intimidating a victim by use or attempt of force, battery-repeater

Jason Davidson, 46, of Wausau. Feb. 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Logan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Feb. 8, 2021: Criminal damage to property, battery, bail jumping



Leif L. Wright, 33, of Auburndale. Feb. 9, 2021: Intimidating a witness by threatening force, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Jordan J. Andraska, 32, of Hatley. Feb. 10, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime-repeater

Jesse R. Johnson, 30, of Pittsville. Feb. 9, 2021: OWI (3rd), ignition interlock device tampering, operating while revoked, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Noel G. Alvarez, 29, of Wausau. Feb. 5, 2021: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Natasha D. Curtin Weber, 24, of Stratford. Feb. 8, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Mistayia L. Brunette, 33, of Neenah. Feb. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

WANTED: Michelle J. Loiselle, 32, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Matthew R. Newton, 26, of Antigo. Feb. 10, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime-repeater

Malcolm T. F. Vang, 20, of Weston. Feb. 10, 2021: Bail jumping



Rebecca L. Bates, 38, of Weston. Feb. 11, 2021: Interfere with custody-beyond visitation, disorderly conduct

Stephen M. Kramer, 26, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2021: Attempted theft of movable property, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, bail jumping

Tony C. Yang, 25, of Wausau. Feb. 8, 2021: 4th offense OWI, hit and run, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install

Tylor J. Becker, 21, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property

Zachery S. Martin, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2021: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device

