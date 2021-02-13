Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau RiverWolves took on the Oregon Tradesmen Friday night at Marathon Park Ice Arena in a NA3HL Central Division contest. Heading into the game, Wausau held a 1-2 record in the season series, but it was the first matchup between the two teams since Nov. 28.

After completely retooling their roster the week of Jan. 18, which saw the RiverWolves acquire six players via trade and free agency Friday night’s game showed what the new additions can do.

One of those new acquisitions in forward Griffin Lehet got the RiverWolves on the scoreboard first at 7:04 of the opening frame. Lehet’s goal was assisted by Trey Bociek and Brady Rothe. Less than four minutes later, the RiverWolves scored yet again as Antigo native Isaac Wickersheim sent the puck flying past Trademen goaltender Hunter Adams. Wickersheim was assisted by JJ Martin and Nate Brown. After 20 minutes of action Wausau lead 2-0 over the Tradesmen.

Another one of those newly acquired players in forward Kaidden O’Connor put the RiverWolves up 3-0 with a goal at the 2:08 mark of the 2nd period. O’Connor was assisted by Isaac Wickersheim and Max Beste. Five minutes later Oregon answered with their first goal of the contest as Devin Hayes put one past RiverWolves goaltender Caleb Sauer. Wausau came right back just 2 minutes later as forward Tommy Raith scored on the breakaway to make it a 4-1 lead. Raith was acquired via trade the Willmar Warhawks Jan. 20 and the third new addition to find the back of the net Friday night. Four goals would be plenty insurance for Caleb Sauer as he picked up the win in net after stopping 33 of 34 shots.

Your Wausau RiverWolves are back home Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:10 p.m. for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Culvers. Limited tickets are available via riverwovleshockey.com.

The RiverWolves are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit riverwolveshockey.com.

###

