By Shereen Siewert

A 29-year-old Three Lakes driver suspected of being drunk behind the wheel when he fatally struck a pedestrian Friday night in Three Lakes is being held on recommended homicide charges, officials said.

Police and rescue crews responded at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle crash on Hwy. X near Medicine Lake Road. A 911 caller told dispatchers a driver had backed a vehicle over a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling north on Hwy. X when he entered the southbound ditch. A 59-year-old Three Lakes man was struck as the vehicle exited the ditch. He died at the scene.

The driver, whose name and gender were not immediately released, is facing recommended charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, third offense OWI, driving after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Those charges have been forwarded to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office for review.

No additional information was immediately released.

