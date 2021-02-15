SCHOFIELD, WI – Intercity State Bank announces the grand opening of their newly remodeled Main Office at 962 Grand Ave. in Schofield, WI. The renovation began in October, and was completed February 12. The bank expects their customers will enjoy the new look that embraces modern touches and offers an updated banking experience.

“The remodeled space in Schofield accommodates our customers with a fresh, modern look, while reflecting significant upgrades in amenities and service delivery design.” said Randy Balk, President/CEO of Intercity State Bank. “Additionally, the new floor plan provides our staff with a more effective and higher quality work environment. The aesthetically pleasing panoramic view of Lake Wausau and Rib Mountain has been accentuated in our most heavily utilized customer contact areas.”

Keller Inc. incorporated a new layout with private offices, a large conference room, closing room, and updated teller stations. Wider drive-up banking and ATM lanes complete the design.

Sue Ann Hintz has been named manager of the Schofield location.

Intercity would especially like to thank their customers for their support throughout the renovation project. Their patience and versatility were so appreciated.

