(MADISON) Wisconsin’s Spring Primary is Tuesday (February 16, 2021) and voters who don’t already have a Wisconsin driver license, ID or other form of ID needed to vote can still get a Wisconsin ID from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs. There is no separate “voter ID” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV’s webpage explains the IDPP process.

The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms. DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times. A photo ID document will be sent via overnight mail that can be taken to the polls and used for voting.

DMV offers this IDPP service and ID cards for voting purposes, free of charge. DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website http://elections.wi.gov/

