(WAUSAU) The Wausau Skeet & Trap Club is hosting an Orientation/Registration meeting on Monday, February 22 at the club.

Middle or High School aged students in the Wausau area are welcome to participate in the spring trap program.

Interested parents and/or students are welcome to attend to learn more about this year’s program anytime from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on February 22 at the club.

The program will run on Sundays from March 14 to May 30 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the club.

The program fee of $200 per student will cover shells and targets for 18 rounds of trap shot at our club, guns and safety equipment, three offsite competitions of 100-targets and a complimentary

Annual Family Membership to the Wausau Skeet and Trap Club.

Contact Head Coach Randy Ullmer at 715-536-3230 for more information.

Wausau Skeet & Trap Club

153200 County Road WW

WausauSkeetandTrapClub.com

