By Shereen Siewert

School officials in Wausau say an assignment that relied on an example of a crime scene investigation of an assassination as part of a science experiment was inappropriate and will be changed.

The assignment was part of a Wausau East High School physical science class experiment to calculate velocity.

Diana White, Wausau School District communications spokeswoman, said a parent brought concerns to administrators, who immediately met with teachers.

“The teachers regret their decision and will change the assignment immediately,” White said. “The Wausau School District prides itself on school safety and high academic standards.”

No additional information was given about the nature of the assignment.

