Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Zachary W. Jones, 34, of Wausau. Feb. 11, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation – repeater, battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater

Andrew G. Jones, 47, of Wausau. Feb. 16, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI

Brian S. Wold, 45, of Schofield. Feb. 17, 2021: Possession of a firearm with a domestic abuse or child abuse injunction, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a firearm while intoxicated

Casey P. Garski, 38, of Wausau. Feb. 16, 2021: Fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Allison A. Workman, 49, of Mosinee. Feb. 16, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000

Maliek J. Kibler, 22, of Wausau. Feb. 16, 2021: Forgery-uttering, theft by false representation, bail jumping

Kayla M. Laviolette, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

James W. Hesser, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 16, 2021: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping

Earl J. Rehring, 38, of Spencer. Feb. 15, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater



Michael R. Boehm, 39, of Wausau. Feb. 17, 2021: Violate a harassment restraining order-temporary restraining order, bail jumping

Robert F. Hernandez, 36, of Wausau. Feb. 15, 2021: Contact after a domestic abuse arrest, bail jumping (14 counts), bail jumping (15 counts)

Tony H. Her, 28, of Wausau. Feb. 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater

Victor A. Garza, 29, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 16, 2021: Throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor; battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; OWI (2nd); bail jumping; disorderly conduct

Yinelis M. Cruz Rodriguez, 25, of Abbotsford. Feb. 12, 2021: Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, as party to a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronnie D. Lofton, 39, of Wausau. Feb. 12, 2021: First-degree reckless homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping

Julian Alvarez, 39, of Wausau. Feb. 12, 2021: Criminal damage to property as a domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon

Josean Ortiz Velzquez, 24, of Abbotsford. Feb. 12, 2021: Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver as party to a crime, resisting or obstructing an officer, possessing drug paraphernalia



Benjamin B. Johnson, 46. Feb. 12, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, intimidating a victim, battery, disorderly conduct

Brian J. Lewis, 21, of Wausau. Feb. 12, 2021: Manufacturing or delivering amphetamine

Dennis C. Moua, 30, of Wausau. Feb. 12, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement-sexual contact, bail jumping

David A. Shaw, 46, of Weston. Feb. 11, 2021: Forgery-uttering, repeater

