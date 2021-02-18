Wausau Pilot & Review

Malya Reed, a junior at D.C. Everest Senior High School, has been selectd as the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area Youth of the Year, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Reed was selected through a rigorous application and interview process spanning several weeks and involving a number of community partners. The organization’s Youth of the Year is presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers and Kocourek Automotive.

Malya has been a member since she was in 6th grade and currently works at the Club as a youth development specialist. Giving back to her community is important to Malya and is evident in her current and long-standing activities – including over 10 years of volunteering to lead arts and craft projects for kids in our community.

“I want to be able to help youth in our area feel heard and know they can accomplish anything they put their mind to,” Malya said. “I think my story can help others feel as though they have someone they can relate to. I think I can help others understand that any barrier you face in life is one you can overcome.”

Malya plans to attend college to study psychology and pursue a career in counseling.

“Malya is a strong young woman with drive and passion,” said Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area Career Launch Director Carol Pond. “She has faced personal hurdles and challenges that she doesn’t see as barriers but rather stepping stones on the path to her future.”

Malya will compete to be named Wisconsin’s Youth of the Year in March. The winner will go onto the Midwest competition and compete to move on to the national stage.

