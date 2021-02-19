By Shereen Siewert

One person was injured Thursday after a blaze broke out at a home on Wausau’s west side, officials said.

The blaze was reported at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home divided into multiple apartments on South Third Avenue near Rosecrans Street. Some residents were exiting the apartment when the 911 call came in, but others were evacuated by rescue crews arriving at the scene.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the second story of the building. Wausau Police blocked the street while the blaze was brought under control.

Authorities confirm one person was injured and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been pinpointed.

