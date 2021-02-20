Wausau Pilot & Review

A penguin-themed snow sculpture will take shape Saturday and Sunday, February 20 and 21 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum where Team USA Snow Sculptors, Mike Martino, Tom Queoff, and Mike Sponholtz, will work their winter magic. Access this press release online here.

The team’s 31-year partnership with the Woodson Art Museum has become a central Wisconsin winter highlight, with carloads of visitors seeing the snow sculpture creation by day and driving by at night to see the completed sculpture illuminated by colorful lights. The snow-sculpting trio, which originally met while art students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has created hundreds of snow sculptures since it became a team in 1986 and competed in the 1998 Olympics.

The best opportunities to see the trio at work will be Saturday morning and afternoon, February 20. See the snow sculptors’ work progress during the February 20-21 weekend and afterward as long as weather permits.

The 2021 penguin-themed snow sculpture complements the “Birds in Art” 2020 exhibition, which is extended through Sunday, February 21, 2021. The Museum recently reopened after a proactive closure during the region’s coronavirus surge. All safety measures remain in place: mask wearing, physical distancing, and sanitizing; learn more here. Before visiting during regular Museum hours, always admission free, please check www.lywam.org for any updates.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, e-mail the Museum at info@lywam.org, call 715-845-7010, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

