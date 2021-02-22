By Shereen Siewert

Drivers and pedestrians alike should be on the alert Monday night and Tuesday morning, as scattered snow and rain showers will create slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks in the Wausau area.

Weather officials say an upper-level disturbance is to blame for the precipitation that’s on the way. Only about a dusting to a half-inch of snow is expected, but with pavement temperatures below zero, slippery conditions will prevail even during rain showers.

For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit the state’s driving conditions map, which is updated continuously.

