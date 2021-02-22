By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Police were busy over the weekend, making at least 10 arrests for drunken driving between Friday and Sunday alone.

Court records show two of the 10 arrests were felony drunken driving charges. Michael Audas, 60, of Wausau, faces his 10th OWI charge while 36-year-old Nancy Moua faces her fifth offense.

Audas appeared Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court, where he was ordered held on a $15,000 cash bond. In addition to the 10th OWI charge, Audas also faces charges of fleeing an officer and operating with a revoked license. Court records show Audas was convicted in 2004 of five separate OWI charges and was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison followed by three years extended supervision.

Moua, of Weston, also appeared Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court, where bond was set at $7,500 cash. Moua, formerly of Appleton, was out on bond from previous Calumet County charges of impersonating a peace officer and resisting or obstructing an officer at the time of her arrest on Saturday, court records show. Her most recent OWI conviction, her fourth, happened just six months ago in Outagamie County.

Michael G. Audas

Nancy Moua

Details of their weekend arrests were not immediately available on Monday.

Preliminary hearings for both suspects are set for March 3.

