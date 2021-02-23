The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Meow, there! I’m Lilly, and I’m so pleased to make your acquaintance!

I’m a sweet older gal that is hoping to find her forever family. I was brought to HSMC as a stray, but though I waited and waited, no one came to reclaim me and now I’m just hoping beyond hope that I’ll find a new place to call home.

I’d do best in a home with no other cats, but I could live with a well behaved dog. I enjoy canned food, snuggling up to my favorite human and just being by my loved ones. Come visit me soon – we could be best friends, I just know it!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

