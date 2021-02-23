(NEWS RELEASE)- The deadline to renew expired licenses for drivers age 60 and over has been extended to May 21, 2021. The extension is due to the continued health risks from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this extension impacts 62,000 Wisconsin drivers.

Drivers who need to visit a DMV, such as those age 65 and over who cannot use the new online driver license renewal (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) or those needing a REAL ID, can reduce their time in the service center by beginning the process online:

Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically

Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide

Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online. A new ID card will be mailed to them. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.

Most people do not need to visit a DMV. All vehicle-related services are online (e.g. renew registration, get title and plates). DMV’s online services at wisconsindmv.gov have been greatly expanded to support Wisconsin residents during the health emergency.

Like this: Like Loading...