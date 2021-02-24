(PRESS RELEASE)-IRONBULL has added a second winter event, the Last Hurrah – snowshoe, fat tire bike or ski races, to take place on March 7, 2021. The Last Hurrah provides all ages one last opportunity to snowshoe, fat tire bike, or cross country ski before the snow melts. A 6k and 12k course are available for racers and recreational enthusiasts. A free 1k kids ski or snowshoe promotes family fun. Free snowshoe rentals are available during online registration.



Photo credit: Ann Ilagan Photography



The event will be held at Erbach Park in Athens with the support of the Village of Athens and Athens Area Trail Supporters. The Athens Area Trail Association helps to support silent sports in the Athens area by helping to maintain seven miles of winter trails in Erbach Park in the Village of Athens.



“We would like to thank IRONBULL for placing a spotlight on our small community and bringing exposure to our small corner of Marathon County,” said Steve Brewster, president of Athens Area Trail Association. “Great opportunities for recreation and competition reside in many places within Marathon County. IRONBULL helps to get exposure to those areas for not only area residents but those considering moving to the area.”





IRONBULL continues to bring bikers to new venues. At the Last Hurrah, fat tire biker racers will be on the Erbach Park trail system for the first time. IRONBULL worked with the DNR to allow bikers on trails at Rib Mountain State Park for the first time in 2019. In 2020, bikers returned to Rib Mountain State Park at that event as well as several Managed Forest Lands for the first time.





“Erbach Park is a hidden gem with great scenery and a river running through it. It has great potential for fat tire biking on trails that are already groomed,” said Shane Hitz, course designer.



To provide a fun and safe event, several COVID protocols are in place including a virtual pre-race meeting, contactless check-in, and racer cap. These protocols were used at IRONBULL’s first winter event where every racer and volunteer responding to the anonymous post-event survey said they’d recommend the event to others and felt safe at the vent.



“With many events continuing to be cancelled into 2021, and seeing how many grateful racers came to our first winter event, we felt the need to offer something for people to do,” said Andrea Larson, IRONBULL executive director.



For more race information on the Last Hurrah go to https://www.ironbull.org/last-hurrah-details



