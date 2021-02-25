By Shereen Siewert

A Milwaukee man who was accompanied by a woman and her 2-year-old daughter was arrested Wednesday near Wausau after officers seized about $24,000 worth of heroin from his vehicle, according to an Everest Metro Police Department release.

EMPD Chief Clay Schulz said the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Everest Metro Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, made the arrest in an investigation where 78.36 grams of heroin was delivered to the Everest Metro area. The heroin was mixed with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Cory D. Spencer was arrested and booked in the Marathon County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams.

“He drove to this community with the intent to sell the fentanyl-laced heroin so that it could be distributed in the Central Wisconsin area,” Schulz said, adding that the heroin was easily accessible by others in the vehicle – including a toddler.

The woman and her child were returned to Milwaukee, Schulz said.

Spencer is due for a court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force is a Federal Task Force operating out the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. It is staffed by members of the FBI, Wisconsin DOJ, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.



