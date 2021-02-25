By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau School District administration will host a community meeting to discuss a proposed referendum on Thursday, district officials announced today.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Wausau West High School auditorium, 1200 W. Wausau Ave. and is open to the public.

Residents can also watch from home using a live stream available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA3iO7kBGDd9i5Ehl-Bxs9g

Members of the Wausau School District Administration will give a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Unlike the previous proposal that failed in a November referendum, this version does not close any schools, redraw boundaries or balance enrollment across the river, all of which were sticking points with parents. The first question in the revised proposal asks for $4 million in recurring funds to support full pupil services teams and support ongoing, shorter-term projects while also acting as a buffer to unpredictable state funding.

The second question will ask voters to approve either $140 million or $156 million in one-time funds to pay for various building and maintenance projects while adding what the district describes as “several critically important new spaces.” Among those projects includes an environmental learning center at the Wausau School Forest, a cooperative effort with the Wausau School Foundation.

Additional aspects of the plan include creating behavior support spaces, expanded pupil support spaces and creating community rooms and hands-on learning spaces. New, more secure entrances are also proposed.

The $156 million proposal includes building a new, 40,000-foot to 50,000-foot 4K through 8 Montessori school.

All referendum information is available here.

