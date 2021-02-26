Kaylin Felix

WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. has added a new member to its team of professionals. Kaylin Felix, hydrogeologist, has joined REI’s environmental consulting team, REI announced this week.

Felix’s primary responsibilities include conducting environmental due diligence projects, site investigations, tank system site assessments, interpreting data, and project management. He is also a member of REI’s emergency spill response team.

Felix graduated from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in geology (hydrogeology).

