By Shereen Siewert

After a day of sunshine and above-average temperatures that had many Wausau-area residents thinking spring, freezing rain and the possibility of snow prompted a winter weather advisory for the area until 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, a vigorous but fast-moving storm system will bring snow to north central Wisconsin, touching on the greater Wausau area. A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet and some rain is expected, complicating travel conditions across the area.

The heaviest snow is expected to drift through the area midday on Sunday. A total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches is expected, along with some minor icing due to freezing rain.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling, leaving plenty of space between vehicles. For the latest road conditions, dial 511.

