A 31-year-old Bensenville, Illinois, man was stopped and cited for travelling 89 mph on Highway 51 near Highway K in the town of Merrill Friday evening.

A 24-year-old Colby man was stopped and cited for travelling 86 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway W in the town of Pine River Saturday morning.

A 65-year-old Merrill woman reported someone broke into a residence she owns in the town of Scott Saturday afternoon. The woman indicated she had not been to the property since fall of 2020 and when she arrived noticed the door was standing open and the door jamb was broken. If anyone has information regarding this break in, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers using the P3 App or by calling 715-536-3726.

A 27-year-old Merrill man was arrested Saturday evening on a warrant through probation and parole following a traffic stop. He was also issued a citation for operating while suspended.

A 25-year-old Green Bay woman was arrested Saturday night after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit. The pursuit began on Highway 51 and was terminated near Minocqua. The driver of the vehicle was later located and arrested on charges of fleeing, 2 counts felony bail jumping, 2 felony failure to appear warrants and a felony probation warrant. She was also issued citations for speeding on expressway 20 over, reckless driving and operating left of center.

Five people reported striking deer last week.

