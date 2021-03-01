(WAUSAU)- For the fifth consecutive year Texas Roadhouse of Rib Mountain presented gift cards to the American Legion Wausau Post 10. These cards are made possible through a program of Texas Roadhouse and the generosity of their patrons. With this gift card program Post 10 is able to expand our assistance to Veterans in need.

Throughout 2020, previous cards have enabled us to provide needy service members and their families a meal. Gil Holcomb, our Service Officer oversees the distribution to those in need. With uncertainty of travel, heath concerns and more, these gift cards and your “meals to go” program provide an opportunity for Veterans to call ahead for meals without concerns of endangering their wellbeing.

Additionally, on special occasions the Post has provided our Honor Guard with a gift cards after they have presided at more than one military funeral rite on the same day.

On behalf of all Post 10 members, and all USA Veterans, we salute you!

