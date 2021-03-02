The People’s Maps Commission will hold a virtual public hearing March 11 to seek public input on the upcoming redistricting of legislative maps from constituents of Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

Although the hearing, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will focus on the 2nd Congressional District, all Wisconsin residents are encouraged to watch and participate. Anyone wishing to testify at the hearing must register in advance by visiting the People’s Maps Commission website here.

The hearing is the Commission’s eighth and final congressional district hearing as part of the Commission’s initial round of public hearings. The virtual public hearing will include testimony from subject matter experts and also provide Wisconsinites the opportunity to express how they have been affected by legislative redistricting and share their ideas for how Wisconsin can work together to achieve fair maps.

The deadline for registering to comment during this hearing is 5 p.m. March 9. Each speaker will have 3 minutes to speak. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with priority to residents of Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

For anyone unable to join the virtual hearing, written comments are strongly encouraged. Written comments can be submitted at any time using the feedback form available on the People’s Maps Commission website here. Written comments will be reviewed by the commissioners and are public record.

Selected by a three judge panel, the Commission is a nine-member nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps for Wisconsin. More information about the Commission, its members and its activities is available here.

Every 10 years, each state redraws their legislative and congressional districts using data from the decennial census. In addition to the data from the 2020 U.S. Census, the Commission will use information gathered during the public hearing process to prepare new maps. It will then be up to the Legislature to take up and approve the maps created by the Commission.

Anyone can watch previous hearings here.

