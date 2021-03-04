Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail celebrates all things Saint Paddy’s Day, the legendary pot of gold at the end of the rainbow – in fabulous liquid form.
The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Pot o’ Gold
- 2 oz. Sour apple schnapps
- 2 oz. Malibu coconut rum
- 4 oz. Pineapple juice
To create, measure all ingredients into a shaker to combine, then pour into a pint glass with ice to serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.