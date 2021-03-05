WAUSAU – Aspirus Health today updated its visitor guidelines at its locations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to allow one dedicated visitor or support person for the duration of a patient’s visit or stay.

This applies across all patient care settings with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

– Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations. Pediatric patients – Two primary adult support people per patient are allowed in inpatient, surgical and clinic settings. Patient siblings are not allowed.

– Two primary adult support people per patient are allowed in inpatient, surgical and clinic settings. Patient siblings are not allowed. COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations. Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations will follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

All approved visitors will be required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

The updated guidelines reflect the sustained decrease of COVID-19 activity in the region. Aspirus will continually monitor COVID-19 activity, vaccination rates and the latest guidance from public health for any future considerations related to visitors.

