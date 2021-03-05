WAUSAU – The Badger State Games 2021 Winter Games continue to bring Olympic-style sporting events to Wisconsin, allowing athletes of all ages and abilities to compete. Those who medal are eligible to compete in the 2022 State Games of America taking place in Ames and Des Moines, Iowa.

Here is what is happening this weekend:

Trap shooting

To accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions, hand sanitizers will be on site and masks are encouraged, but not mandatory. For more information or to register, visit www.visitwausau.com/trap-shooting-summer.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6

Where: Marathon Trap & Sportsman Club, 142122 Highway N, Marathon

Badger State Games’ events are hosted in various cities and towns around Wisconsin. For information on schedules, locations, athlete sign-ups, becoming a sponsor, or volunteering, visit www.badgerstategames.org or call 715-355-8788.

