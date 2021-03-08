By Shereen Siewert

Police confirm a young child is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.

Initial emergency scanner reports suggested the child was struck by a bus, but that information has not yet been confirmed by investigators.

The crash was reported at about. 7 a.m. on County Hwy. Y near North Road in Wood County. Both the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded and shut down a portion of County Hwy. Y for several hours following the crash.

Police have not yet released the name, age or gender of the child who died.

Additional information is expected late Monday or early Tuesday. This is a developing story that will be updated.

