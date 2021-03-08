Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Dustin and Cassandra Malone announce the birth of their son Elliot Mason, born at 3:34 p.m. March 1, 2021. Elliot weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Scott Swanson and Filicia Bemowski announce the birth of their son Holder Marlin, born at 6:08 p.m. March 1, 2021. Holder weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Jason and Rachel Cherek announce the birth of their son Ryerson Jay, born at 11:51 a.m. March 3, 2021. Ryerson weighed 7 pounds.

Michael Schlund and Kara Check announce the birth of their son Archer Michael, born at 11:34 a.m. March 3, 2021. Archer weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Austin and Melissa Jones announce the birth of their son Calvin Lewis, born at 8:26 a.m. March 3, 2021. Calvin weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Allen and Kayleigh Beilke announce the birth of their son Alexander Joseph, born at 5:15 p.m. March 4, 2021. Alexander weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

