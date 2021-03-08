WAUSAU – The Wausau East High School Football Shoe Drive will continue accepting donations of gently used and new shoes through March 30.

The Lumberjacks program will earn money based on the total weight of the shoes collected. Additionally, all donated shoes will be redistributed in developing nations, helping impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras, and other nations in Central America and Africa.

As of March 5, the drive had garnered half of the program’s goal: 2,500 pairs of shoes.

You can drop off shoes at Wausau East High School, the Longfellow Administration Center, Wausau City Hall, YMCA, Thrive and First United churches or at any of your local eastside schools.



