FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A long standoff with a driver who held a baby while armed with a butcher knife has ended without injury in Dodge County.

A deputy tried stopping the driver for speeding in Fond du Lac County about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The male suspect failed to stop and deputies began a pursuit which continued into Fond du Lac and then proceeded south on rural highways.

The driver attempted to strike a sheriff’s squad car before a deputy used a pursuit intervention technique to force the vehicle into a ditch along Highway 175 in Dodge County and end the 14-mile chase, authorities said.

According to officials, the driver then armed himself with a large butcher knife and he and a female passenger remained in the vehicle. A short time later, a baby was removed from a rear car seat and the man held the child in front of him while still armed with the knife.

The driver failed to comply with repeated orders to let the woman and her baby go and step out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Sheriff’s negotiators continued to talk to the man for several hours and about 10:15 p.m. he agreed to get out of the vehicle and was arrested.

SWAT officers escorted the woman and baby from the vehicle. Officials say the suspect is a 34-year-old man from the Green Bay area.

