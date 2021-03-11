Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Alicia Wienandt, 25, of Merrill. March 5, 2021: Forgery-uttering, concealing stolen property

Andrew J. Dahl, 33, of Wausau. March 9, 2021; Fleeing an officer, battery or theft to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer

Audrey R. Benson, 21, of Marshfield. March 8, 2021: Hiding a corpse as party to a crime, harboring or aiding a felon

Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. March 10, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Cheyenne Baker, 23, of Weston. March 8, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, bail jumping

WANTED: Dustin J. Peterson, 22, of Wausau. March 9, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

Dustin M. Gottschalk, 26, of Wausau. March 5, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jared Carl, 20, of Stratford. March 8, 2021: First-degree intentional homicide, take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer

Jose A. Fernandez-Perez, 38, of Auburndale. March 8, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping



Katie A. Harris, 27, of Wausau. March 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Sherman, 41, of Wausau. March 8, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer

Kong P. Vue, 30, of Wausau. March 20, 2021: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm

Marty T. Ottman, 25, of Wausau. March 8, 2021: Battery, disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater

Nathan S. Ives, 34, of Mosinee. March 8, 2021: Bai jumping, operating while revoked

Shawn R. Carl, 50, of Stratford. March 8, 2021: Harboring or aiding a felon, resisting or obstructing an officer

Thomas C. Bullman, 41, of Rothschild. March 8, 2021: Intimidate a victim by use or attempt of force, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse



WANTED: Xao Yang 28, of Wausau. March 10 , 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

Timmie Walters, 38, of Wausau. March 8, 20021: 4th offense OWI, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer

Umberto N. Lo, 24, of Wausau. March 8, 2021: Bail jumping (four counts)

Like this: Like Loading...