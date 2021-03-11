Nathan S. Ives, 34, of Mosinee. March 8, 2021: Bai jumping, operating while revoked

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Alicia Wienandt, 25, of Merrill. March 5, 2021: Forgery-uttering, concealing stolen property
  • Andrew J. Dahl, 33, of Wausau. March 9, 2021; Fleeing an officer, battery or theft to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Audrey R. Benson, 21, of Marshfield. March 8, 2021: Hiding a corpse as party to a crime, harboring or aiding a felon
  • Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. March 10, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Cheyenne Baker, 23, of Weston. March 8, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Dustin J. Peterson, 22, of Wausau. March 9, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
  • Dustin M. Gottschalk, 26, of Wausau. March 5, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jared Carl, 20, of Stratford. March 8, 2021: First-degree intentional homicide, take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Jose A. Fernandez-Perez, 38, of Auburndale. March 8, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Katie A. Harris, 27, of Wausau. March 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kenneth Sherman, 41, of Wausau. March 8, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Kong P. Vue, 30, of Wausau. March 20, 2021: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm
  • Marty T. Ottman, 25, of Wausau. March 8, 2021: Battery, disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
  • Nathan S. Ives, 34, of Mosinee. March 8, 2021: Bai jumping, operating while revoked
  • Shawn R. Carl, 50, of Stratford. March 8, 2021: Harboring or aiding a felon, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Thomas C. Bullman, 41, of Rothschild. March 8, 2021: Intimidate a victim by use or attempt of force, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
  • WANTED: Xao Yang 28, of Wausau. March 10 , 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
  • Timmie Walters, 38, of Wausau. March 8, 20021: 4th offense OWI, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
  • Umberto N. Lo, 24, of Wausau. March 8, 2021: Bail jumping (four counts)