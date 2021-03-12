MERRILL – The Merrill Fire Department will dedicate a new display barn that houses a 1892 ladder wagon at 6 p.m. March 18 at 110 Pier St., Merrill.

Photo courtesy Merrill Fire Department.

The display barn was donated by the Heller family in memory of Frederick “Fritz” Heller, a retired deputy chief of the department. A short ceremony will feature comments by fire officials and the Heller family and conclude with pushing the horse-drawn ladder wagon into the barn.

The ladder wagon is a treasured piece of Merrill Fire Department history. Restored in 1998 by previous members of the fire department, the wagon has been used in parades and was stored inside the fire station.

The display barn cost about $11,000 and was built locally in Gleason by Baker Barns.

