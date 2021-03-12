By Shereen Siewert

Crews responded Friday to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street in Wausau.

Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review that one vehicle is overturned and a second vehicle is smashed up against the first vehicle.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. There’s no word yet on injures, but witnesses say one person was being extracted from the vehicle. Traffic is being diverted from the area and drivers should take an alternate route.

