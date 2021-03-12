STEVENS POINT – Cornerstone Press, the student-staffed publishing company at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will launch its newest book, a collection of short nonfiction works, next week.

Cornerstone Press will release “Ohio Apertures” by Ohio writer Robert Miltner at 6 p.m. March 18 through Zoom. Those interested must sign up at https://forms.gle/PedA6AyDddTVGdq28, which sends a link to the webinar to participants, or by emailing uwspcornerstonepress@gmail.com. The event will feature a question-and-answer session with the author and discussion of his new book.

“Ohio Apertures” is the inaugural volume in a new Back Home Series, dedicated to publishing nonfiction books on or about the Midwest. It will be available for pre-order through www.uwsp.edu/cornerstone and during the launch event. The book will be for sale on the press website and Amazon.com after March 18. For more information, visit @uwspcornerstonepress on Facebook.

Miltner’s book provides a wide lens view of what it means to be an Ohioan and a Midwesterner. This collection of flash memoirs includes musings of Ohio’s river-carved landscape, small-town and big-city living, and personal narratives of life’s highs and lows.

