By Shereen Siewert

Investigators this week recovered the remains of a 32-year-old man missing since June in Wood County, but little information has been released about his death.

Remains of Zachary Vasa were discovered after a two-day search by investigators from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. The discovery was made in the area of Patton Drive/Fairhaven Avenue in the Wood County town of Rock. Vasa was last seen June 13 at a home in Marshfield.

To date, no official charges have been filed in connection with the case but in July, 34-year-old Jacob Immerfall, was arrested and held on a charge of hiding a corpse. He has not been charged. Court records list his address as Patton Drive.

Jeffrey Foeckler, who was also arrested in connection with the death is also a co-defendant of Immerfall’s in a drug case. Police say they found drugs on Immerfall’s property during a search for Vasa in late July. Both men consequently faced an array of drug-related charges. Foeckler was convicted in January of manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine and of taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Immerfall was charged with conspiracy to commit manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records show he was convicted Friday during a plea hearing, but the details of his plea and sentencing date were not immediately available.

Police have not yet said why they think Immerfall and Foeckler have a connection to Vasa’s death.

Like this: Like Loading...