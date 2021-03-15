Disorderly conduct, battery, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, drunken driving and contempt of court among charges in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for March 15.

A 51-year-old Aniwa man was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of disorderly conduct, battery, possession of methamphetamine and for violating the terms of his probation after deputies responded to a disturbance in the town of Rock Falls.

Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday morning north of Tomahawk. A passenger in the vehicle, a 21-year-old Tomahawk man, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs. The driver, a 23-year-old Eagle River woman was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine – party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. She was also cited for driving without headlamps lit.

A resident of the town of Scott turned in a fanny pack found on Park Avenue near Highway K south of Merrill. A pipe, hypodermic needles and 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine were inside the pack.

A 36-year-old Merrill man was arrested Friday morning for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 47-year-old Merrill man was arrested Friday morning at the Lincoln County Court House. The man appeared in court on a criminal traffic matter, however, a check showed he was wanted for contempt of court for failing to pay fines. When the man was arrested, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicants and a breath test showed the man had a BAC of .33 – a violation of his felony bond in the pending case which is for a sixth offense felony drunken driving.

A resident in the town of Scott phoned the sheriff’s office Saturday to report an attempted scam she received via email. The woman reported receiving an email which appeared to come from Charter Communications. The email informed the woman that a problem occurred with her last payment and directed her to follow a link to update her billing information. The woman contacted Charter Spectrum, who is her cable provider, and they confirmed they had received her last payment and the email was a scam.

A 24-year-old man from Monroe, Wisconsin, will be cited for discharging a firearm from the roadway and trespassing after a recreation deputy and DNR investigated a shooting incident in the town of Pine River. A resident near Highway G phoned the sheriff’s office Saturday afternoon to report they saw a man fire a shotgun out the window of a vehicle and then trespass.

Residents are reminded to use caution and, if needed, obtain a permit for outdoor burning. Deputies, local fire departments and the DNR responded to two separate grass fires within eight minutes of each other Saturday afternoon. The first incident was reported on Woodenware Road in the town of Rock Falls at 2:21 p.m. and a second incident was reported to 911 at 2:29 p.m. on Highway X in the town of Schley. The DNR was investigating the cause of both fires. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Six people reported striking deer last week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

