TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. (AP) — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a residence west of Wisconsin Dells.

In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called for a welfare check at a home in the Town of Lyndon Monday afternoon. They found the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

Officials say a 24-year-old man who lived in the home was arrested in Eau Claire and was being held on a felony parole warrant. Another resident, a 23-year-old woman, was also arrested in Eau Claire. She is being held on a felony drug warrant.

The names of the people who died or the manner of their deaths have not been released.

The deaths are being investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, State Crime Lab and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and county coroner.

