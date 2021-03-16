WAUSAU – The Landing will begin offering in-person programs to members beginning April 5, after over a year of virtual only classes, presentations and social opportunities.

The Landing, which first opened its doors to members in October 2019 at the downtown YMCA, serves adults 55 and older. After closing for in-person gathering in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Landing offered virtual classes to help keep members connected.

“After more than a year of closure, we are very excited to open,” said Kate Florek, director of The Landing, citing increased rates of vaccination and members’ willingness to adhere to safety protocols as indicators that reopening could occur safely.

Program sizes will be limited to eight participants, masks will continue to be required, and distancing and sanitizing measures will be put in place to keep members and staff safe. Programs will continue to be offered virtually for those who are unable to join in-person or if in-person spots fill. The class schedule includes charcoal portraiture, laughter club, a CPR class and Bible study, among others.

For more information or to inquire about membership, call 715-841-1855 or email memberservices@thelandingwausau.com.

