As a continuation of its efforts to increase civic education and engagement, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation has launched the Wisconsin Civics Games Editorial Writing & Cartoon Contest.

The contest, which will begin accepting entries on March 15 — in conjunction with Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of open government — will celebrate the rights established by the First Amendment. The contest is open to all Wisconsin middle and high school students.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic statewide response to the launch of the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2019 and shared in the disappointment this year’s games had to be canceled because of the pandemic,” said WNA Foundation Board Member Eve Galanter in a news release. “We didn’t want to lose the critical connections that had been made or the momentum that had been built toward fostering civic and civil engagement.”

For the writing contest, high school students will be asked to write a “guest column” (500 words or fewer) about the First Amendment, and middle school students will be asked to write a “letter to the editor” (200 words or fewer) on the same topic.

Students who want to compete in the editorial cartoon contests can do so by submitting one First Amendment-themed editorial cartoon. Entries can be submitted online.

The entry deadline is May 15, and winners will be announced on July 1. First-place winners will receive $500, second-place winners will receive $250, third-place winners will receive $100 and honorable mention recipients will receive $50.

In addition to being published on the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s website, winning entries will also appear in newspapers across the state. Additional information can be found at wisconsincivicsgames.com. Those interested in providing support through a donation or sponsorship can also find more information on the Civics Games website.

