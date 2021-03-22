WAUSAU – Aspirus MedEvac critical care transport in early April is moving the home location of its helicopter service from Wausau to Woodruff, Aspirus announced today. The Aspirus Bell 407 helicopter will reside in a hangar at Howard Young Medical Center.

“Around 90 percent of air transport patient volumes come from north of Aspirus Wausau Hospital,” said Jason Keffeler, Aspirus MedEvac system director, in a news release. “This move will allow us to reduce transport time from locations in Wisconsin’s Northwoods and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

Repositioning air services to Woodruff will provide a 20-minute to 30-minute advantage when responding to a critical medical transport need in the northern portion of Aspirus’ service area. This is especially important for time-sensitive conditions that need immediate rapid transfer for tertiary care services at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, such as heart attacks, strokes or trauma cases.

“Providing a high level of care to the more rural parts of our service area is an important part of Aspirus’ commitment to provide quality care across the system,” Keffeler said. “We want people to know that when they are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, they can be quickly transported to where they can receive the best and most appropriate level of care.”

The MedEvac helicopter can pick up patients from regional hospitals or directly from the scene of an emergency. MedEvac air is staffed with a pilot, a flight nurse, and a flight paramedic and can transport one patient. The helicopter service is also supported by nine ground base locations throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

