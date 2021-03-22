Battery to a law enforcement officer, harboring/aiding a felon, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for March 22.

A 31-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested last Monday at a home in the town of Bradley at 11 p.m. for outstanding warrants following a disturbance.

A 60-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested on multiple charges to include felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, harboring/aiding a felon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer following an incident in the town of Bradley Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old man from Watertown, Minnesota, was cited for traveling at 105 mph on Highway 51 north of Highway A, north of Tomahawk. On Friday, a deputy cited an 18-year-old woman from Neopit, Wisconsin, for traveling at 94 mph on Highway 51 north of Irma. That driver was found to have an instructional permit but was not traveling with a valid driver; she was also cited for that violation. On Friday evening, a 19-year-old Medford man was stopped on Highway 64 near Hagar City Road and cited for traveling at 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Deputies restricted traffic on Highway 64 in the town of Pine River Friday night after a grass fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Firefighters from Pine River and the DNR responded to the fire on Highway 64 south of Highway X. The fire threatened but did not cause damage to any buildings. Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour.

A 64-year-old Merrill man was arrested for a fifth offense operating while intoxicated Monday morning at 1:30 a.m.

Eight people reported striking deer this past week. On Saturday morning, a deputy found a bear that had been struck and killed on Highway 51 just north of Highway C in the town of Merrill.

